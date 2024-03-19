Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 11,409 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,409 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $81.57. 233,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,850,413. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.46. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $82.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

