Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

EXP has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Loop Capital raised shares of Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eagle Materials from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $226.00.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EXP stock opened at $249.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.34. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $133.11 and a fifty-two week high of $262.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $558.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.23 million. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $738,381.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,479,841.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $738,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,479,841.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,498,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,444 shares of company stock worth $4,414,889. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 41.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,510,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,116,000 after acquiring an additional 730,454 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 261.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 871,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,870,000 after purchasing an additional 630,964 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 271.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 666,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,048,000 after purchasing an additional 487,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth $60,428,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 662,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,407,000 after acquiring an additional 378,296 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

See Also

