Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:EOI)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1095 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EOI opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average of $16.43. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $18.88.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

