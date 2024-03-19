Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:EFT)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 20.4% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EFT opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.57.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,744,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,081,000 after buying an additional 139,716 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after acquiring an additional 168,160 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 516,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after buying an additional 93,841 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 231,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 60,077 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

