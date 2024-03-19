Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:EFT)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 20.4% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of EFT opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.57.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.
