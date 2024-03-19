Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0394 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance
Shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 19,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $183,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,066,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,595,478.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
Featured Articles
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily