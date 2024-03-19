Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0394 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74.

Get Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 19,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $183,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,066,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,595,478.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.