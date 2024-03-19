Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:ENX)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0394 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENX opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

Get Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Insider Activity at Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 19,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $183,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,066,889 shares in the company, valued at $29,595,478.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.