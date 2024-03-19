Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:ENX)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0394 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ENX opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.
Insider Activity at Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 19,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $183,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,066,889 shares in the company, valued at $29,595,478.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
