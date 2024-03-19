Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1001 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance
ETG stock opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $18.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
