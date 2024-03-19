Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1001 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

ETG stock opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $18.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 260,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 45,887 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 1,151.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,787,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

