Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:ETW)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0582 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE ETW opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
