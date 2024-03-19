Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:ETW)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0582 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ETW opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $80,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.