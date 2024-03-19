Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Plans $0.09 Dividend

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, March 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:TEAF opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,323,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 23.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 307,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 58,405 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 675.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 52,532 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 237.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 36,765 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

Featured Stories

