Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Plans $0.09 Dividend

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, March 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE:TEAF opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund
About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Going Long Nvidia Still Makes Sense: Here’s Why
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 4 Stocks to Buy Before the Fed Cuts Interest Rates
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- SoFi Presents Another Entry Opportunity for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.