Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the February 14th total of 5,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 967,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Behrad Derakhshan sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $92,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,470.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 8,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $160,660.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Behrad Derakhshan sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $92,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,470.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,704 shares of company stock worth $3,732,203 in the last ninety days. 31.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWTX. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,667,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,181 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 132.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,592,000 after acquiring an additional 999,710 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 4,161.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 778,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 760,637 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $6,427,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,078,000.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of EWTX stock traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $16.27. The company had a trading volume of 268,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,281. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30. Edgewise Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $20.69.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

See Also

