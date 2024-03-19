Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,520,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the February 14th total of 12,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EDIT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

NASDAQ EDIT traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $7.87. The company had a trading volume of 216,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,605. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $11.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.60.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.29. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 196.12% and a negative return on equity of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 817.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 77,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $733,102.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,767.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 77,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $733,102.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,767.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $191,480.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,335.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 401.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

