Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Performance

Shares of EDUC stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 million, a PE ratio of 93.55 and a beta of 1.18. Educational Development has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.40.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $16.94 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Educational Development

About Educational Development

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDUC. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Educational Development in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Educational Development in the first quarter valued at about $367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Educational Development by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Educational Development by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Further Reading

