Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) and Pharmaxis (OTCMKTS:PXSLY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) and Pharmaxis (OTCMKTS:PXSLY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eledon Pharmaceuticals and Pharmaxis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eledon Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$87.97 million ($5.59) -0.29 Pharmaxis $8.75 million 3.03 -$9.36 million N/A N/A

Pharmaxis has higher revenue and earnings than Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eledon Pharmaceuticals N/A -46.18% -42.79% Pharmaxis N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Eledon Pharmaceuticals and Pharmaxis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

39.4% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pharmaxis has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and Pharmaxis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eledon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Pharmaxis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eledon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 558.44%. Given Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Eledon Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Pharmaxis.

Summary

Pharmaxis beats Eledon Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The company's lead compound in development is tegoprubart, an anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 Ligand, a biological target with therapeutic potential. It has a collaboration agreement with eGenesis, Inc. The company was formerly known as Novus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2021. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Pharmaxis

Pharmaxis Ltd engages in the research, development, and commercialization of healthcare products for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mannitol business, and New Drug Development. It offers Bronchitol, an inhaled dry powder for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and Aridol, an airways inflammation test that is used to identify twitchy or hyper-responsive airways, as well as to assist in diagnosing and managing asthma. The company's product pipeline consists of amine oxidase inhibitors comprising semicarbazide-sensitive amine oxidase for diabetic retinopathy; selective lysyl oxidase like inhibitors targeting chronic fibrotic diseases, such as NASH, pulmonary fibrosis, kidney fibrosis, and cardiac fibrosis; and pan-lysyl oxidase inhibitors targeting severe fibrotic indications, which includes cancers and scarring. It is also developing Orbital, a dry powder inhaler to deliver high drug doses to lungs. Pharmaxis Ltd was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Frenchs Forest, Australia.

