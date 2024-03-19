Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Scott Capital Advisors LLC

Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,568,000 after acquiring an additional 338,077 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,326,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,105,000 after buying an additional 18,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $765.99. The company had a trading volume of 511,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,422. The company has a market capitalization of $727.81 billion, a PE ratio of 131.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $711.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $627.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $323.26 and a one year high of $800.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.52.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

