Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 53,716.8% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,120,000 after buying an additional 1,747,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,944,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LLY stock traded up $2.16 on Tuesday, reaching $764.82. 695,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,883. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $711.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $627.27. The company has a market capitalization of $726.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $323.26 and a twelve month high of $800.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.52.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

