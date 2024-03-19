EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Shares of EMCORE stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. EMCORE has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.54.
EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 67.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $24.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that EMCORE will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.
