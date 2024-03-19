EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of EMCORE stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. EMCORE has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.54.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 67.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $24.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that EMCORE will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in EMCORE by 34.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in EMCORE by 36.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in EMCORE by 16.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EMCORE by 25.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in EMCORE by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

