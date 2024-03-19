Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Cut to C$43.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EMP.A. CIBC cut their price objective on Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Empire from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Empire from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Empire from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Empire from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$38.86.

TSE:EMP.A opened at C$33.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$34.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.52, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.83. Empire has a 52-week low of C$32.12 and a 52-week high of C$40.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Empire’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

In other Empire news, Director William Linton bought 875 shares of Empire stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$34.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,126.25. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

