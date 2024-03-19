Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Gap Up to $37.21

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.21, but opened at $38.93. Endava shares last traded at $39.36, with a volume of 255,958 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Endava from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Endava from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.65.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Endava by 4.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,588,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,950,000 after acquiring an additional 333,749 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,115,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,668,000 after buying an additional 65,794 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Endava by 16.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,807,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,650,000 after buying an additional 256,250 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Endava by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,451,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,995,000 after buying an additional 25,570 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endava in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,433,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

