Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Short Interest Update

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the February 14th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 540.0 days.
Energean Stock Performance
Shares of EERGF opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. Energean has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.12.
About Energean
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Energean
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 4 Stocks to Buy Before the Fed Cuts Interest Rates
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- SoFi Presents Another Entry Opportunity for Investors
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- This Sector Ready to Outshine Key Rival, Says New Report
Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.