Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EFOI opened at $1.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66. Energy Focus has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Institutional Trading of Energy Focus

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) by 82.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Energy Focus worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.