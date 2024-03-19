Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.84

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.84 and last traded at $34.72, with a volume of 44699 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.38.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The business had revenue of $141.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,149,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,275,000 after buying an additional 77,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,513,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,571,000 after acquiring an additional 38,557 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,347,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,691 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,744,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,325,000 after purchasing an additional 82,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,087,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,698,000 after purchasing an additional 38,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

