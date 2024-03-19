Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.84

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.84 and last traded at $34.72, with a volume of 44699 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.38.
Enerpac Tool Group Stock Up 0.7 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The business had revenue of $141.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group
Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enerpac Tool Group
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.