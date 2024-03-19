Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Price Target Lowered to C$35.00 at TD Securities

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC raised their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$34.50 to C$37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Shares of ENGH opened at C$31.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.77. Enghouse Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$27.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.18%.

In other news, Senior Officer Vincent Mifsud purchased 50,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$36.81 per share, with a total value of C$1,840,350.00. Also, Director Stephen Sadler sold 15,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.25, for a total transaction of C$558,750.00. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

