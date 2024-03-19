Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading 4.9% Higher

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.72 and last traded at $7.69. Approximately 1,889,652 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 4,513,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENVX. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on Enovix in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Enovix Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Enovix had a negative net margin of 2,800.51% and a negative return on equity of 77.74%. The business had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enovix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,928,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,871,000 after buying an additional 513,508 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Enovix by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 628,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 47,853 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,239,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,556,000 after purchasing an additional 540,399 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enovix during the 4th quarter worth $1,643,000. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

