Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Short Interest Down 6.1% in February

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the February 14th total of 5,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael Besnard sold 12,667 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.78, for a total transaction of $1,719,925.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,721.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Entegris news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $2,379,995.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,605.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Besnard sold 12,667 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.78, for a total transaction of $1,719,925.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,721.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,939 shares of company stock valued at $5,951,089 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,327,000 after acquiring an additional 386,767 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,554,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,862,000 after acquiring an additional 101,129 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,168,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,458,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826,137 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,329,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,853,000 after acquiring an additional 536,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,173,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,177,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on ENTG

Entegris Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,327. Entegris has a 52 week low of $69.37 and a 52 week high of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.50 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.16.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.