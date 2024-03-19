Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Given a C$1.33 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Enterprise Group (TSE:E – Get Free Report) has been given a C$1.33 target price by Fundamental Research in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Enterprise Group Price Performance

E stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 36,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,616. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.71. Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of C$0.38 and a 52 week high of C$0.93.

About Enterprise Group

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Canada. The company engages in the specialty equipment rental business. It also rents flameless heaters to the construction, and oil and gas industries. In addition, the company offers oilfield infrastructure site and rental services, including modular/combo equipment, such as fuel, generator, light stand, sewage treatment, medic security, and truck trailer combos.

