Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Given a C$1.33 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Enterprise Group (TSE:E – Get Free Report) has been given a C$1.33 target price by Fundamental Research in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.33% from the stock’s previous close.
Enterprise Group Price Performance
E stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 36,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,616. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.71. Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of C$0.38 and a 52 week high of C$0.93.
About Enterprise Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Enterprise Group
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.