Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 9,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 80,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,568 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 30,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978,948. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $29.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

