EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.62.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EQT from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of EQT by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of EQT by 26.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 6.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in EQT by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of EQT by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT opened at $33.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. EQT has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $45.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.88.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EQT will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.82%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

