Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Short Interest Up 10.4% in February

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,900,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the February 14th total of 8,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Equitrans Midstream has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $11.71.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $360.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.04 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 30.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth $52,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETRN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.86.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

