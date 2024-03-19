Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.92.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ERO. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. CIBC cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$25.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$21.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.05. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$15.72 and a 1 year high of C$32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.14.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

