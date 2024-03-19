ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA) Short Interest Update

ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the February 14th total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of ESH Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in ESH Acquisition by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ESH Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in ESH Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in ESH Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ESH Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000.

ESH Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESHA traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.38. 80,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,415. ESH Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21.

ESH Acquisition Company Profile

ESH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the sports, hospitality, and music and entertainment sectors.

