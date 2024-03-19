Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Short Interest Update

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,200,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the February 14th total of 14,610,000 shares. Currently, 13.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Etsy from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Etsy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.88.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 320.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Etsy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

ETSY opened at $66.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.30. Etsy has a 12 month low of $58.20 and a 12 month high of $116.15.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $842.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.40 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 70.75% and a net margin of 11.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

