Evercore ISI Trims Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX) Target Price to $4.50

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Augmedix from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of AUGX stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $3.99. 625,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of -0.14. Augmedix has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Augmedix in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Augmedix by 439.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 173,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 141,113 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Augmedix in the third quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Augmedix in the third quarter valued at $438,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application.

