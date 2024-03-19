EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the February 14th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 327,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of EVER traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.93. 93,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,441. EverQuote has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $579.51 million, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.70.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.89 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EverQuote will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $160,811.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,858,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,675,220.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 2,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $43,184.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,687 shares in the company, valued at $977,076.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $160,811.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,858,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,675,220.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 342,459 shares of company stock worth $5,942,507. Corporate insiders own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in EverQuote by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,055,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,300,000 after acquiring an additional 696,994 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in EverQuote by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,933,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,980,000 after acquiring an additional 592,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EverQuote by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 100,133 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in EverQuote by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,362,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31,957 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,796,000 after buying an additional 76,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVER. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James raised shares of EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EverQuote has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

