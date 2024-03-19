Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Short Interest Down 8.7% in February

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the February 14th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 365,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered Evolution Petroleum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN EPM traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $5.95. 78,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,963. The firm has a market cap of $199.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.88. Evolution Petroleum has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $10.11.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $21.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.67 million. Evolution Petroleum had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 18.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Evolution Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 529.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 37,103 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 974,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after buying an additional 121,955 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 12,216 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 700,053 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 104,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 328,496 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 14,116 shares during the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

