Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $13.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 81.62% and a negative net margin of 62.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. Exagen updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ XGN opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. Exagen has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XGN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 7.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Exagen by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Exagen by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Exagen by 30.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 93,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Exagen by 50.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 24,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

