Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 81.62% and a negative net margin of 62.90%. The company had revenue of $13.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Exagen updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Exagen Stock Down 6.2 %

XGN opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.23. Exagen has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $3.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exagen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exagen by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 67,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 27,050 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen during the second quarter valued at $457,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Exagen by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 93,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Exagen by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

