Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Raised by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.8 %

XOM stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,614,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,767,752. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $449.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

