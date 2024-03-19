Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Eyenovia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.72. Eyenovia has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eyenovia

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EYEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eyenovia by 1,704.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,334,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eyenovia by 433.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 359,465 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eyenovia by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 295,412 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Eyenovia by 339.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 181,880 shares during the period. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Tuesday.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a pre-commercial ophthalmic company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. It focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

