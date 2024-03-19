Falcon Wealth Planning Buys New Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 105.6% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 42.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $198.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $129.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.41.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.