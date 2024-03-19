Falcon Wealth Planning Purchases New Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,521 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,538 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $12.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

