Falcon Wealth Planning Sells 86 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Falcon Wealth Planning decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.03.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $146.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.74 and a fifty-two week high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 279,159 shares of company stock valued at $39,220,185. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.