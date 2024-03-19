Falcon Wealth Planning Takes $204,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,932 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Oracle by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 70,254 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,223,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 11,953 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $127.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.29 and a 200-day moving average of $111.18. The company has a market cap of $349.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $85.25 and a 1-year high of $129.37.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

