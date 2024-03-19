FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) and US Nuclear (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Head to Head Review

US Nuclear (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Free Report) and FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares US Nuclear and FARO Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio US Nuclear N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FARO Technologies $358.83 million 1.07 -$56.58 million ($2.99) -6.80

US Nuclear has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FARO Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Nuclear N/A N/A N/A FARO Technologies -15.77% -20.66% -11.20%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares US Nuclear and FARO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

96.6% of FARO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of FARO Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for US Nuclear and FARO Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Nuclear 0 0 0 0 N/A FARO Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

FARO Technologies has a consensus price target of $24.67, suggesting a potential upside of 21.33%. Given FARO Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FARO Technologies is more favorable than US Nuclear.

Summary

FARO Technologies beats US Nuclear on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About US Nuclear

US Nuclear Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and selling radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and Tritium monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors. It also provides vehicle, personnel, exit, and room monitors; radon air monitors and radon switch products to determine the radon content in the air in basements, mills, mines, and buildings; handheld survey meters, as well as personal dosimeters and pocket micro-R meters; and port security equipment. In addition, the company offers software, which measures gamma and neutron radiation levels; airborne radioactivity levels; temperature and humidity in the facility; status of security doors; wind speed and direction; and barometric pressure. Its products and services are used in nuclear reactor plants, universities, local and state hospitals, government agencies, and emergency medical technicians/first responders, as well as in airports, cargo, screening as ports and borders, and other critical infrastructure. US Nuclear Corp. has a strategic alliance with Arbok-Nuclear for the introduction of desalination and rad-wastewater treatment techniques. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Canoga Park, California.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications. It also provides FARO Software, a software solution that integrate with FARO hardware products to merge data and provide collaborative workflows and applications. It sells its products to automotive, aerospace, and metal and machine fabrication industries. FARO Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida.

