Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Position Reduced by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,535 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Fastenal by 184.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $387,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $387,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,682 shares of company stock worth $7,375,853. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.05. 964,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,068,560. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.32 and its 200-day moving average is $63.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $76.74.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

