Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Short Interest Update

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the February 14th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 665,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $99.79 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $85.27 and a 1 year high of $107.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.21.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Federal Realty Investment Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,481,079,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,640,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,138,000 after purchasing an additional 247,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,091,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,022,000 after purchasing an additional 274,261 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $743,378,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,538,000 after purchasing an additional 509,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

