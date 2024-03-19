Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 879,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,007,000 after acquiring an additional 52,833 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 666,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,726,000 after acquiring an additional 43,341 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 488,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 481,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 314,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

FREL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,492. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.63.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.