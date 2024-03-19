Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 322.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB stock opened at $35.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.27. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FITB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

