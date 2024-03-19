Financial Analysis: Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) and Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF)

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) and Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Groupon and Ascential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Groupon -26.35% -523.08% -8.45% Ascential N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Groupon and Ascential, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Groupon 2 1 1 0 1.75 Ascential 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Groupon currently has a consensus price target of $12.88, indicating a potential downside of 10.34%. Given Groupon’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Groupon is more favorable than Ascential.

This table compares Groupon and Ascential’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Groupon $599.09 million 0.76 -$237.61 million ($4.49) -3.20 Ascential N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ascential has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Groupon.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.1% of Groupon shares are held by institutional investors. 35.7% of Groupon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Groupon beats Ascential on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites. The company was formerly known as ThePoint.com, Inc. and changed its name to Groupon, Inc. in October 2008. Groupon, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, events, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools and events. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016. Ascential plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

