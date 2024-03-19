Financial Comparison: United Homes Group (UHG) & Its Competitors

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) is one of 23 public companies in the “Operative builders” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare United Homes Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.5% of United Homes Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by institutional investors. 85.3% of United Homes Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Homes Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio United Homes Group $421.47 million $125.06 million -34.35 United Homes Group Competitors $6.18 billion $763.65 million 7.97

Volatility and Risk

United Homes Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than United Homes Group. United Homes Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

United Homes Group has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Homes Group’s rivals have a beta of 2.64, meaning that their average stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for United Homes Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Homes Group 0 0 0 0 N/A United Homes Group Competitors 343 1689 1567 44 2.36

As a group, “Operative builders” companies have a potential downside of 11.64%. Given United Homes Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe United Homes Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares United Homes Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Homes Group 29.67% -61.58% 34.85% United Homes Group Competitors 11.10% 16.18% 11.69%

Summary

United Homes Group rivals beat United Homes Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About United Homes Group

United Homes Group, Inc., a land development and homebuilding company, designs, builds, and sells homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides residential products, including entry-level attached and detached homes, first-time move up attached and detached homes, and second move-up detached homes. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Chapin, South Carolina.

