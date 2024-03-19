Financial Contrast: Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) versus Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) and Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Lavoro has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingfisher has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Lavoro alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lavoro and Kingfisher’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lavoro $1.79 billion 0.34 -$50.50 million ($0.98) -5.32 Kingfisher $16.01 billion 0.33 $577.21 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Kingfisher has higher revenue and earnings than Lavoro.

This table compares Lavoro and Kingfisher’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lavoro -5.99% -6.44% -1.45% Kingfisher N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Lavoro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Kingfisher shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lavoro and Kingfisher, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lavoro 0 1 2 0 2.67 Kingfisher 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lavoro presently has a consensus price target of $10.83, indicating a potential upside of 111.59%. Given Lavoro’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lavoro is more favorable than Kingfisher.

Summary

Kingfisher beats Lavoro on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lavoro

(Get Free Report)

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs. It operates in Brazil, Colombia, and Uruguay. The company sells its products through its physical stores and digital channel. Lavoro Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About Kingfisher

(Get Free Report)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels. Kingfisher plc was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.